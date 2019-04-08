Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,231. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $52.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

