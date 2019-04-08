Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,098 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,612. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

