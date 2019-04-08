Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,301. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.7348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

