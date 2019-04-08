FormFactor (FORM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,924. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

