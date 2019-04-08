FormFactor (FORM) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.04

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 10167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,924. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,999,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,977,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after buying an additional 600,660 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FormFactor (FORM) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.04” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/formfactor-form-hits-new-12-month-high-at-18-04.html.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.