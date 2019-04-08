Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $48.11 million and a PE ratio of 72.22.

Get Forage Orbit Garant alerts:

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.150000011538462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/forage-orbit-garant-ogd-sets-new-12-month-low-at-1-24.html.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Forage Orbit Garant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forage Orbit Garant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.