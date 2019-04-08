FoodCoin Trading 134.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOOD)

FoodCoin (CURRENCY:FOOD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, FoodCoin has traded up 134.1% against the dollar. One FoodCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and BitFlip. FoodCoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $0.00 worth of FoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00343697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.01564486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00238993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About FoodCoin

FoodCoin’s genesis date was December 12th, 2017. FoodCoin’s total supply is 398,837,470 tokens. FoodCoin’s official website is www.foodcoin.io . FoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @foodcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

FoodCoin Token Trading

FoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

