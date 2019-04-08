Fmr LLC Has $191.64 Million Stake in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,069 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.34% of DXC Technology worth $191,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $105.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

