Fmr LLC Grows Position in Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 141.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,265,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599,488 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Laureate Education worth $171,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $422,662.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 6,627 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $99,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $627,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -517.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.03 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LAUR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

