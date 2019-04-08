FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Reaches $435,782.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $435,782.00 and approximately $31,802.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00347744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.01580777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00241988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001101 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.