Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLY. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fly Leasing in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

FLY opened at $14.57 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,670,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.