Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FLY. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fly Leasing in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.
FLY opened at $14.57 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,670,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
