Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) vs. Bayer (BAYRY) Financial Analysis

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bayer shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and Bayer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bayer 1 5 2 0 2.13

Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.91%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Bayer.

Dividends

Bayer pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Five Prime Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Bayer pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Bayer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $49.87 million 9.66 -$140.45 million ($4.13) -3.29 Bayer $46.75 billion 1.38 $2.00 billion $1.75 9.87

Bayer has higher revenue and earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Five Prime Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Bayer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -281.64% -44.55% -36.93% Bayer 4.74% 12.39% 4.95%

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; a collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, cosmetics, and self-care solutions in the dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, cold and cough, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to veterinarians. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas to develop cancer treatments; and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies, supermarket and drugstore chains, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

