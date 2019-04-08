First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,756 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,157.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Jabil by 2,076.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,511,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $128,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,022 shares of company stock valued at $979,966. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil to $30.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

JBL stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

