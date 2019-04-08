First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 163,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 93,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $491,100. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 34.92, a quick ratio of 34.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.86. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 151.36% and a negative return on equity of 508.18%. The business had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

