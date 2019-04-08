First Financial Corp (THFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

In other First Financial news, insider Norman D. Lowery sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $318,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in First Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

THFF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,913. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

