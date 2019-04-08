First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,850,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,115,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $75.91 on Monday. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

