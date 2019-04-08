First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,043,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,723 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.71 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-decreases-position-in-franklin-limited-duration-income-trust-ftf.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0871 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.