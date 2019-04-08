Financial Survey: SAFE T GRP LTD/S (SFET) vs. Bandwidth (BAND)

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get SAFE T GRP LTD/S alerts:

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAFE T GRP LTD/S -809.17% -305.93% -139.07% Bandwidth 8.78% 2.14% 1.56%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $63.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAFE T GRP LTD/S $1.47 million 2.33 -$11.75 million N/A N/A Bandwidth $204.11 million 6.53 $17.92 million $0.31 215.71

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.