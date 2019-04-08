Financial Contrast: NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRDBY) and Its Peers

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 39.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion $3.63 billion 9.12 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors $14.01 billion $2.68 billion 13.31

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 29.79% 9.42% 0.55% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors 19.97% 11.67% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors 780 1958 1666 81 2.23

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.50%. Given NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S peers beat NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

