Financial Contrast: MeiraGTx (MGTX) versus Its Rivals

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MeiraGTx to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MeiraGTx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 MeiraGTx Competitors 824 2753 6025 258 2.58

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 23.94%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx N/A -$82.87 million -4.18 MeiraGTx Competitors $897.63 million $190.91 million -1.28

MeiraGTx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx N/A -147.34% -89.44% MeiraGTx Competitors -5,144.58% -73.24% -27.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeiraGTx rivals beat MeiraGTx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

