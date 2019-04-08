Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 113 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

NYSE PPG opened at $114.96 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

