Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 766.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $95.46 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This is a boost from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

