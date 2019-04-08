Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $43,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $238.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.27, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,313,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,275,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $8,654,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,852 shares of company stock valued at $58,822,374. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

