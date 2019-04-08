Ferguson (FERGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERGY. ValuEngine downgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

FERGY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.