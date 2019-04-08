FedEx (FDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

4/1/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

4/1/2019 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2019 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/20/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $236.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $193.00.

3/20/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $227.00.

3/20/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have declined more than 27% in a year's time. Weakness in the European economy is likely to hamper the company's results in the third quarter fiscal 2019, set to be released on Mar 19, after the market close. Additionally, due to a slowdown in global trade, the company's major revenue generating segment, the Express unit, is expected to remain under pressure. These issues have forced the company to trim its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019. Moreover, TNT Express integration expenses are pushing up costs. FedEx expects TNT Express integration charges of approximately $1.5 billion through 2020. Evidently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter has been revised 14.8% downward in 90 days. However, strong e-commerce growth is anticipated to aid the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Also, the company's cost reduction initiatives are expected to drive the bottom line.”

3/18/2019 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $242.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $189.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $5,623,582. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after buying an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,626,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,958,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in FedEx by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after buying an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

