Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 137,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,215,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 454,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,492,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSS opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.44. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/federal-signal-co-fss-holdings-trimmed-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.