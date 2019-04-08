FC Advisory LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G comprises about 10.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

MGK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.97. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

