FC Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,037. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $94.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.8221 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

