FARO Technologies (FARO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FARO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Gabelli raised shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.89 million, a P/E ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 1.51. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.59 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.21%. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

