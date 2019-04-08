FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0059

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 88.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, BigONE and HADAX. FairGame has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.80 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

FairGame Token Trading

FairGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, DigiFinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.