Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Donald L. Evans bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 404,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $909.24 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.82 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

