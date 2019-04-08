Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.89.
A number of research firms have issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.
In other news, Director Donald L. Evans bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $909.24 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.82 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.
