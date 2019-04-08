Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Given $12.33 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Exantas Capital’s rating score has declined by 14.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exantas Capital an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.80. Exantas Capital has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 132.44, a current ratio of 132.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 151.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 208,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 48.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,203 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

