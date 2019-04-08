EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.64.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,569.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $7,172,720.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,507 shares of company stock worth $37,454,557 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

