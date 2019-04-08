Eversource Energy (ES) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 28,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 11,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

ES opened at $71.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, CEO James J. Judge sold 79,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $5,525,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanford Cloud, Jr. sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $71,762.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,360 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

