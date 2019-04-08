Evergy (EVRG) Stake Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,470,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,694 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,507.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,019 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,517,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,097 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 50.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,496,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,093,000 after acquiring an additional 840,310 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Evergy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,600. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $458,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,632 shares of company stock worth $781,994.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

