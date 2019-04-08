Eventbrite (EB) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eventbrite to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eventbrite alerts:

33.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million -$64.08 million -15.04 Eventbrite Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.62

Eventbrite’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite Competitors -5.35% -8.06% -1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eventbrite Competitors 706 2510 5493 277 2.59

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.97%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 89.25%. Given Eventbrite’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Eventbrite rivals beat Eventbrite on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.