EU cannot rule out Irish Boundary points in no-deal Brexit

Just eight days before Britain would be to leave the European Union, senior EU officials nonetheless cannot eliminate the chance that customs checkpoints might need to be reconstructed along the Irish boundary if the U.K. crash out of the bloc with no divorce bargain.

In recent days, EU executive order members have warned that a no-deal exit for Britain is currently probably, given doubts over if the U.K. parliament will support the Brexit agreement by the EU-imposed deadline of April 12.

“A no-deal scenario is extremely likely. Let there be absolutely no doubt at all, a no-deal scenario would be extremely costly and disruptive,” commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen told reporters Thursday.

Should that happen, the largely unpoliced, imperceptible land border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member country Ireland would immediately become a new boundary, raising vexing questions regarding the way to conduct trade and customs checks.

Until the violent ancestral Troubles era ended with a peace deal of Northern Ireland, that border had checkpoints that were attacked by armed militants.

Asked whether border posts will be built there in the instance of a no-deal scenario, Katainen stated”we have to make sure products entering to the EU territory are secure and they comply with our standards.”

Checks will be done, he stated,”in the least possible disruptive fashion andwhen possible, as much away from the border as is almost helpful.”

Some officials have suggested that specific checks could be performed at ports or warehouses and gear could focus on consignments that were dangerous.

The dividing line between Ireland and Northern Ireland stretches for 500 kilometers (312 miles) and is sprinkled with over 250 official road crossings, over on Europe’s entire eastern flank. Commercial vehicles cross the boundary on ordinary 13,000 times every day.

Plants and farm goods would require checks. Around 3,000 loads lamb, pork, poultry, eggs or dairy products may need to be stopped every day. Each check might take 10 minutes if things go smoothly, according to Irish food transportation experts.

Katainen said EU officials are still working closely with the Irish government”to describe the situation.” He said that the EU would provide Ireland with additional funds;”financial and technical, to tackle any extra challenges.”

The EU and both Britain say it is overriding to uphold the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which helped end a battle that claimed about 3,700 lives and dismantle the boundary that is Irish.

It is a major principle that is political. Peace there is absolutely key. The U.K. will stay co-guarantor of the agreement and is expected to uphold it in spirit and in correspondence,” Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

“There’ll be (border) checks, let us not be confused about this,” Moscovici warned, however they will happen”at the least disruptive manner possible and as far as possible away from the border.”

