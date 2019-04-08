ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.40

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4027 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

SDYL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.68. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

