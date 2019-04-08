ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (CEFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1884 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

CEFL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.56. 78,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,462. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

