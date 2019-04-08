EscrowCoin Price Reaches $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (ESCO)

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 101.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One EscrowCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. EscrowCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About EscrowCoin

ESCO is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com . EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EscrowCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

