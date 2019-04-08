Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $188.02.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $576.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,620,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,847,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,847,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $3,231,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

