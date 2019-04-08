Equitec Specialists LLC Invests $5.42 Million in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (DCUD) Stock

Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT comprises 1.0% of Equitec Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 535,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE lifted its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 698,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

NYSE:DCUD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,582. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

