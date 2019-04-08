EOG Resources (EOG) vs. Black Ridge Oil & Gas (ANFC) Financial Analysis

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Black Ridge Oil & Gas alerts:

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 7 18 0 2.72

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $122.68, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 54.14% 0.49% EOG Resources 19.79% 17.83% 9.87%

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Black Ridge Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and EOG Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Oil & Gas $1.00 million 18.67 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A EOG Resources $17.28 billion 3.36 $3.42 billion $5.54 18.07

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,527 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,313 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 503 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,263 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.