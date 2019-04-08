Entertainment One (ETO) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Investec

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its price target raised by Investec from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 621 ($8.11) to GBX 623 ($8.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entertainment One from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 502 ($6.56) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 504.67 ($6.59).

Shares of ETO stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.02) on Friday. Entertainment One has a 52-week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22.

In related news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

