EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,530,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897,745 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 6.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.63% of EnLink Midstream worth $287,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 906,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 631,900 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 232,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,908,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,071,000 after buying an additional 801,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.86, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 24,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $269,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

