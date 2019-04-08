EncryptoTel [WAVES] 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,291.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $574,412.00 and $13,291.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00343697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.01564486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00238993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001079 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

