Empire Resorts Inc (NYNY) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Empire Resorts were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Empire Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Empire Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Empire Resorts by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Empire Resorts news, insider Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Empire Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,670 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYNY opened at $10.57 on Monday. Empire Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

