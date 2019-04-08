Emerson Electric (EMR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $71.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

