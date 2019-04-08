Emerson Electric (EMR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $71.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
