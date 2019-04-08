Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,773,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at $13,506,095.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock worth $129,682,182. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

LLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.16. 3,430,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,999,926. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

