Elementrem (ELE) Market Cap Tops $123,304.00

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Elementrem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Elementrem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Elementrem has a total market cap of $123,304.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.03395289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00135150 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem Coin Profile

Elementrem (ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org . Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem

Elementrem Coin Trading

Elementrem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

